3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
179 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sun City
10 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive
19017 North Palo Verde Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
18601 N WELK Drive
18601 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful executive home on the 2nd tee, Willow Creek Golf course for lease in very desirable Sun City location! Just a short distance to the loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex and the Arrowhead Town Center Mall! Inside, enjoy a large 3 bedroom home
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11408 W Hutton Drive
11408 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1368 sqft
Great clean and move in ready now in East Surprise. Don't deal with Grand avenue, easy and quicker access to 101 and rest of the valley. Cute home with large master, full master bath and walk in closet. Nice sized back yard. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
14038 N LAKEFOREST Drive
14038 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1745 sqft
Move in ready. Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Adult Community. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Bonus Room with cozy brick fireplace. Sitting area out front and covered patio out back with fenced yard. Rec fees extra.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9815 W REDWOOD Drive
9815 West Redwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
This well maintained home 3 bed 2 bath homes comes furnished at $1,800.00 month or unfurnished at $1,700.00 mo. Private Patio For Entertaining, Home Has Has Recent Updates. Come Stay Here While Your Looking For Your Forever Home.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10315 W SAHARA Drive W
10315 West Sahara Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1308 sqft
VACATION RENTAL, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BATHS, WALKIN SHOWER IN MASTER WITH BENCH. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN OTHER BEDROOMS.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9930 W CROSBY Circle S
9930 West Crosby Circle South, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1498 sqft
''55+ Older Community'' Completely renovated home with every consideration possible made in this wonderful 55+ Sun City community! New kitchen reconstructed to allow for ample storage and use of space with granite counter tops and brand new
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11007 N Madison Drive
11007 North Madison Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1574 sqft
Great Sun City golf course house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and large covered patio with fabulous views of Sun City's South golf course. Updated A/C and duel pane windows make this home an economical choice for Sun City Living.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10840 W Crosby Drive
10840 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1473 sqft
This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!!! Must See in Sun City! A lovely 3 bed 2 bath right off Golf course in this adult community! Nice size kitchen and living room with neutral tile and granite counter-tops! Lots of windows with mini blinds for privacy! Master bedroom
1 of 1
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
11336 W Hutton Drive
11336 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ
MOVE IN READY! Very Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in a great community. Interior of home just painted. Open and spacious. Won't last long! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1411 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
