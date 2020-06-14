Apartment List
/
AZ
/
sun city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sun City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13622 N 98TH Avenue
13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1180 sqft
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard
10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
716 sqft
Luxury Resort living in Sun City at an affordable price.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
9169 W Athens St
9169 West Athens Street, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1681 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THE WEEK OF MAY 25th....This amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with den/office home has a Pool, RV Gate & No HOA! Location, Location, Location!! A stone's throw from the 101, and just north of Bell.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Fletcher Heights
21 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1320 sqft
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
63 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
4 Units Available
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pioneer
14 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
5 Units Available
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated just north of Olive on 67th Avenue, Artisan Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
City Guide for Sun City, AZ

Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!

Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sun City, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sun City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 BedroomsSun City 2 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City 3 BedroomsSun City 3 BedroomsSun City Accessible ApartmentsSun City Apartments under $900Sun City Apartments with Balcony
Sun City Apartments with BalconySun City Apartments with GarageSun City Apartments with GarageSun City Apartments with GymSun City Apartments with GymSun City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Apartments with ParkingSun City Apartments with ParkingSun City Apartments with PoolSun City Apartments with Pool
Sun City Apartments with Washer-DryerSun City Apartments with Washer-DryerSun City Cheap PlacesSun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun City Furnished ApartmentsSun City Furnished ApartmentsSun City Luxury PlacesSun City Pet Friendly PlacesSun City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College