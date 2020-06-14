129 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with gym
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 45
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 30
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 21
Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!
Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sun City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.