apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
180 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
12415 N 103RD Avenue
12415 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished vacation rental offered within the lovely Sun City retirement complex of Sun Valley Lodge. (At least one occupant must be 55+ years.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT, FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW HUGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. NEW WINDOWS MAKE IT TIGHT AND ENERGY EFFICIENT.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
18626 N Welk Dr
18626 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
This home is in a 55+ community in Sun City! Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com
1 of 18
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
14038 N Lakeforest Dr
14038 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1745 sqft
Move in ready. Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Adult Community. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Bonus Room with cozy brick fireplace. Sitting area out front and covered patio out back with fenced yard. Rec fees extra.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$915
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 26
Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
19610 N. 97th Lane
19610 North 97th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1291 sqft
WESTBROOK VILLAGE - Sophisticated 55+ Adult Living - Newly remodeled townhome in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village, directly across the street from the community pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
9129 W Kerry Ln
9129 West Kerry Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1708 sqft
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL
Results within 5 miles of Sun City
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,212
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1002 sqft
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
112 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
