All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
Scottsdale, AZ
9551 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9551 E REDFIELD Road
9551 East Redfield Road
No Longer Available
Location
9551 East Redfield Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9551 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
9551 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9551 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 9551 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 9551 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
9551 E REDFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 9551 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9551 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 9551 E REDFIELD Road does offer parking.
Does 9551 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9551 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 9551 E REDFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 9551 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 9551 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9551 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
