Last updated July 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

9061 E CORRINE Drive

9061 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9061 East Corrine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Conveniently located remodeled home in the Great Zip code of 85260. Courtyard Entry to the right has nice small private patio. Inside the home there's beautiful 18 inch tile throughout entire home that looks like travertin. Nice formal dining area, Living Room, and Family Room w/a Two Way Decorative Stone Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings. Great Upgraded Eat In Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances. New Light Fixtures, New French Doors, Venetian Bronze Bathroom & Door Fixtures. Three bedrooms including the Master Bedroom which has Patio Access and a Walk In Closet...The Master Bathroom is upgraded with Granite Counters along with a brand new Custom Glass Shower & Soaking Tub. Out back there is a covered Patio and a Large Play Pool...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 E CORRINE Drive have any available units?
9061 E CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9061 E CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 9061 E CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 E CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9061 E CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 E CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9061 E CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9061 E CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9061 E CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 9061 E CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9061 E CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 E CORRINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9061 E CORRINE Drive has a pool.
Does 9061 E CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9061 E CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9061 E CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9061 E CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
