9061 E CORRINE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Conveniently located remodeled home in the Great Zip code of 85260. Courtyard Entry to the right has nice small private patio. Inside the home there's beautiful 18 inch tile throughout entire home that looks like travertin. Nice formal dining area, Living Room, and Family Room w/a Two Way Decorative Stone Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings. Great Upgraded Eat In Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances. New Light Fixtures, New French Doors, Venetian Bronze Bathroom & Door Fixtures. Three bedrooms including the Master Bedroom which has Patio Access and a Walk In Closet...The Master Bathroom is upgraded with Granite Counters along with a brand new Custom Glass Shower & Soaking Tub. Out back there is a covered Patio and a Large Play Pool...