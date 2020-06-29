All apartments in Scottsdale
8201 East Mitchell Drive
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:12 PM

8201 East Mitchell Drive

8201 East Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8201 East Mitchell Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
wow! absolutely stunning scottsdale 3/2 fully remodeled home with hardwood floors, updated paint, granite counters, fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, expansive kitchen to living room transition, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private pool, premium over sized corner lot, carport parking with separate gated rear entrance for additional parking, storage shed, tranquil patio, just minutes from vibrant old town scottsdale with nearby shops, restaurants, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 East Mitchell Drive have any available units?
8201 East Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8201 East Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 8201 East Mitchell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 East Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8201 East Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 East Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8201 East Mitchell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8201 East Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8201 East Mitchell Drive offers parking.
Does 8201 East Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 East Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 East Mitchell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8201 East Mitchell Drive has a pool.
Does 8201 East Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8201 East Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 East Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 East Mitchell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
