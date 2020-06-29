8201 East Mitchell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely stunning scottsdale 3/2 fully remodeled home with hardwood floors, updated paint, granite counters, fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances, expansive kitchen to living room transition, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private pool, premium over sized corner lot, carport parking with separate gated rear entrance for additional parking, storage shed, tranquil patio, just minutes from vibrant old town scottsdale with nearby shops, restaurants, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.