Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4971 N GRANITE REEF Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4971 N GRANITE REEF Road

4971 N Granite Reef Rd · (602) 692-6027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

4971 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Newly Remodeled! High end finishes including granite countertops, tile floors. Living spacesfully furnished with upscale furniture and a fully stocked kitchen. Full size laundry. The best kept and updated Hallcraft Community, closeto chaparral dog park & lakes, recreation, shopping, old town, SCC, ASU, restaurants, entertainment and the 101 freeway yet quiet andprivate. Complete clubhouse & heated large pool and manicured grounds. Great floor plan, fresh interior paint. Covered patio. 2 car carport.Look no further this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
4971 N GRANITE REEF Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
4971 N GRANITE REEF Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road is pet friendly.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does offer parking.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
Yes, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road has a pool.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have units with dishwashers.
