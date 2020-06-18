4971 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Newly Remodeled! High end finishes including granite countertops, tile floors. Living spacesfully furnished with upscale furniture and a fully stocked kitchen. Full size laundry. The best kept and updated Hallcraft Community, closeto chaparral dog park & lakes, recreation, shopping, old town, SCC, ASU, restaurants, entertainment and the 101 freeway yet quiet andprivate. Complete clubhouse & heated large pool and manicured grounds. Great floor plan, fresh interior paint. Covered patio. 2 car carport.Look no further this will go fast!