Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

The Place at Loloma Vista

6929 East 2nd Street · (480) 712-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6929 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Place at Loloma Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Discover the finest in Arizona housing at Loloma Vista Apartments. Perfectly situated in the heart of beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, you'll discover everything that you love is conveniently close to home! Its ideal location places you minutes away from numerous art galleries, fine dining, commuter friendly freeways and "Old Town Scottsdale". Quality living at affordable prices in a convenient location makes Loloma Vista Apartments a perfect place to call home! Loloma Vista Apartments is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Our charming community has been meticulously crafted to provide you with the ultimate in apartment living. With a superb selection of beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference. At Loloma Vista Apartments, we offer the perfect blend of fine interiors and open living areas to ensure your life here is enjoyable and pleasant. From spac

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 to 1.5 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot, street parking. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Place at Loloma Vista have any available units?
The Place at Loloma Vista has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Place at Loloma Vista have?
Some of The Place at Loloma Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Place at Loloma Vista currently offering any rent specials?
The Place at Loloma Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Place at Loloma Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, The Place at Loloma Vista is pet friendly.
Does The Place at Loloma Vista offer parking?
Yes, The Place at Loloma Vista offers parking.
Does The Place at Loloma Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Place at Loloma Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Place at Loloma Vista have a pool?
Yes, The Place at Loloma Vista has a pool.
Does The Place at Loloma Vista have accessible units?
No, The Place at Loloma Vista does not have accessible units.
Does The Place at Loloma Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Place at Loloma Vista has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Place at Loloma Vista?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

