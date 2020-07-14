The Place at Loloma Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Discover the finest in Arizona housing at Loloma Vista Apartments. Perfectly situated in the heart of beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, you'll discover everything that you love is conveniently close to home! Its ideal location places you minutes away from numerous art galleries, fine dining, commuter friendly freeways and "Old Town Scottsdale". Quality living at affordable prices in a convenient location makes Loloma Vista Apartments a perfect place to call home! Loloma Vista Apartments is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Our charming community has been meticulously crafted to provide you with the ultimate in apartment living. With a superb selection of beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference. At Loloma Vista Apartments, we offer the perfect blend of fine interiors and open living areas to ensure your life here is enjoyable and pleasant. From spac