4241 N MILLER Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a prime location. Located in Old Town Scottsdale very close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Walking distance to Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, Restaurants, and amazing nightlife/entertainment. Townhome comes completely equipped with everything you need to feel right at home. Wifi Hulu Tv full size washer dryer and a fully stocked kitchen. The community itself offers a large resort like pool. This is a furnished SEASONAL rental please call, text or email for availability