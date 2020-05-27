All apartments in Scottsdale
4241 N MILLER Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:39 AM

4241 N MILLER Road

4241 North Miller Road · No Longer Available
Location

4241 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a prime location. Located in Old Town Scottsdale very close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Walking distance to Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, Restaurants, and amazing nightlife/entertainment. Townhome comes completely equipped with everything you need to feel right at home. Wifi Hulu Tv full size washer dryer and a fully stocked kitchen. The community itself offers a large resort like pool. This is a furnished SEASONAL rental please call, text or email for availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

