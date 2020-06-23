19417 N 101ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Location, Location, Location! This beautiful Bing Hu villa has been freshly painted and ready for tenants. Located within guard gated Horseshoe Canyon gate of Silverleaf, this villa exhibits old world charm and modern luxury living. Stunning mountain views provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. The villa features travertine flooring, wood flooring, slab granite counters, and stainless Viking appliances. The gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's delight and is the focal point providing one spacious great room that includes dining & living space. The master bedroom is downstairs & features hardwood flooring, large walk in closet, & beautiful mountain views. Three ensuite secondary bedrooms, separate executive office, and loft complete the main house. (more) In addition there is a detached guest casita with steam shower and easy access to the pool and spa located in the front courtyard.



The backyard offers a built in BBQ and firepit, as well as privacy and beautiful views of the McDowell Mountains.



DC Ranch residents enjoy amenities such as fitness, pool, spa, park, tennis, and basketball at the Desert Camp clubhouse.



Silverleaf is a guard gated community with easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, mountain preserve and freeways.