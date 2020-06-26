All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue
13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue

13030 East Gold Dust Avenue · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

13030 East Gold Dust Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Over the top complete remodel. Open, spacious floor plan with polished stone floors, tongue and groove wood ceilings, gourmet kitchen open to family room w/ fireplace, living and dining rooms. 2/2 split bedrooms, luxurious master w/ fireplace, elegant bath, solid slab shower. Generous sized additional bedrooms, butlers pantry and prep area. Acre+ lot with views of the McDowell & Saddleback Mountains. over sized covered patio, BBQ. Gorgeous landscaping. Lots of room for expansion. Close to highly rated Basis school. Owner would like to rent furnished $5000 yearly $8000/mo seasonal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue have any available units?
13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue have?
Some of 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue offers parking.
Does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue have a pool?
No, 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
