13030 E GOLD DUST Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Over the top complete remodel. Open, spacious floor plan with polished stone floors, tongue and groove wood ceilings, gourmet kitchen open to family room w/ fireplace, living and dining rooms. 2/2 split bedrooms, luxurious master w/ fireplace, elegant bath, solid slab shower. Generous sized additional bedrooms, butlers pantry and prep area. Acre+ lot with views of the McDowell & Saddleback Mountains. over sized covered patio, BBQ. Gorgeous landscaping. Lots of room for expansion. Close to highly rated Basis school. Owner would like to rent furnished $5000 yearly $8000/mo seasonal.