Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

Siegel Suites - Phoenix

1241 North 53rd Avenue · (480) 568-2559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1241 North 53rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Coranado Commerceplex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Apartment · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom Suite · Avail. now

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $224.05 ***

Apartment Home Features
Large studio and one bedroom apartments
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High-speed wireless internet available
On Las Vegas RTC bus line
Easy freeway access
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

CALL NOW: (480) 568-2559

Siegel Suites Phoenix
1241 N 53rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3838250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Phoenix have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Phoenix has 2 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Phoenix have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Phoenix's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Phoenix currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Phoenix isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Phoenix pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Phoenix is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Phoenix offer parking?
No, Siegel Suites - Phoenix does not offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Phoenix have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Phoenix offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Phoenix have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Phoenix has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Phoenix have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Phoenix does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Phoenix have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Phoenix does not have units with dishwashers.
