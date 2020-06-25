Amenities

Beautifully renovated & spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo with modern, luxe grade finishes & mountain views from every room! Every detail of this unit has been newly upgraded, including the following high end finishes & features: Woodgrain style tiled floors & Sherwin Williams neutral gray paint freshly applied throughout. Kitchen tastefully redone with white granite countertops, professionally painted cabinetry with hardwood & brand new stainless steel appliances. Master bath with custom built, tiled shower enclosure featuring hex tiled basin & frameless glass enclosure. Hall bath complete with a new vanity, tub, and tiled enclosure. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Brand new stackable washer & dryer, and oversized platinum series hot water heater. Brushed nickel accents and ceiling fans throughout. Community features include cozy sitting areas, a grassy common area & a hillside community pool area with sweeping views! The Hillside Terrace Condominiums are zoned for the highly rated Sunnyslope High School, close to a variety of amazing restaurants & is just minutes to downtown! Call to schedule a viewing of this custom remodeled condo.