Hillside Terrace
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

Hillside Terrace

1130 East Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 East Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
New Northtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully renovated & spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo with modern, luxe grade finishes & mountain views from every room! Every detail of this unit has been newly upgraded, including the following high end finishes & features: Woodgrain style tiled floors & Sherwin Williams neutral gray paint freshly applied throughout. Kitchen tastefully redone with white granite countertops, professionally painted cabinetry with hardwood & brand new stainless steel appliances. Master bath with custom built, tiled shower enclosure featuring hex tiled basin & frameless glass enclosure. Hall bath complete with a new vanity, tub, and tiled enclosure. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Brand new stackable washer & dryer, and oversized platinum series hot water heater. Brushed nickel accents and ceiling fans throughout. Community features include cozy sitting areas, a grassy common area & a hillside community pool area with sweeping views! The Hillside Terrace Condominiums are zoned for the highly rated Sunnyslope High School, close to a variety of amazing restaurants & is just minutes to downtown! Call to schedule a viewing of this custom remodeled condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Terrace have any available units?
Hillside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Terrace have?
Some of Hillside Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Hillside Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does Hillside Terrace offer parking?
No, Hillside Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Hillside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hillside Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Terrace has a pool.
Does Hillside Terrace have accessible units?
No, Hillside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Terrace has units with dishwashers.
