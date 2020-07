Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. A world of convenience awaits you at Camden North End, one of Phoenix's newest upscale apartment communities. Choose from a variety of one, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes featuring chef-inspired kitchens, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, direct access garages and more. Enjoy the lifestyle you deserve at Camden North End - residents receive 24-hour access to the fitness zone and yoga studio with the newest virtual training technology and always have a place to entertain friends at two heated pools & spas. Our community has something the whole family will love as we are non-smoking and pet-friendly with an enclosed dog park. Our apartments, located just outside of Scottsdale, put you within walking distance of thriving restaurants and retail ...