/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM
407 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with pool
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Firerock
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15014 E TEQUESTA Court
15014 East Tequesta Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2625 sqft
Your private oasis with amazing views. This house is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac and is warm and inviting. Beautiful and comfortable furnishing will make this feel like your home away from home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16108 E Emerald Drive
16108 East Emerald Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
943 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo furnished with a split floor plan. Unit is all upstairs. No carpet. Granite counters and all new appliances. Wood burning fireplace in living area and covered patio to enjoy the Arizona desert.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
17105 E LA MONTANA Drive
17105 East La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
Jaw dropping PANORAMIC VIEWS and breathtaking scenery await you at this fully furnished rental! Enjoy the BEST unobstructed VIEWS of the World famous Fountain, Park, Lake, Redrock Mountain, McDowell Mtns & amazing city light VIEWS! Prestigious
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way
16826 East Lamplighter Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1393 sqft
Beautifully furnished with modern contemporary finishes. Conveniently located just blocks from restaurants, shopping and Fountain Park. Enjoy the privacy of this location while taking in the Fountain views, right from your front patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14815 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14815 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
AVAIL NOW thru end of NOV - Fully furnished vacation rental with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 queen beds. Great community with relaxing community pool and spa, community room with pool tables and fitness center.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Firerock
10208 N PALISADES Boulevard
10208 North Palisades Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
10000 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ Peak Season (February & March) $35,000/mo ~ Summer Season (June - Sept) $17,000/mo ~ All other months rental rates will vary.TPT License # 21249836
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
14960 E DESERT WILLOW Drive
14960 East Desert Willow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2439 sqft
Unbeatable location and views! Looking for a FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16258 E CHIQUITA Drive
16258 East Chiquita Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Absolutely first class upper level resort-like condo w/premium custom finishes such as granite countertops, upgraded trim, stainless steel appliances, 2 beds/2 baths, one large flat screen TV & TVs in each bedroom, wireless internet, a small private
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902
13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13013 Panorama #104
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1875 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** *DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished condo located in the gated community of Fountainhead.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16839 Mirage Crossing B
16839 East Mirage Crossing Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1505 sqft
FURNISHED Duplex-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16715 El Lago Blvd.#310
16715 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Great location close to Fountain Park, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
13606 N Cambria --
13606 North Cambria Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Upstairs condo with a 2 car garage, decks with views, king and 2 twin beds and den with sofa sleeper and community
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
16450 E Avenue of the Fountains --
16450 East Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1636 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Enjoy beautiful Fountain Hills at this comfortable single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
15803 East Tumbleweed Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2758 sqft
AVAIL JUNE 1st THRU END OF DEC Luxury Rental Property Now Available! Spectacular Mountain Views from this spacious and inviting home - all the comforts you need for an incredible vacation and more! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fantastic
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard
10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
991 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo, fully furnished with eastern facing balcony with mountain views, covered parking, community pool, spa, exercise room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15633 E Jamaica Lane
15633 East Jamaica Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely decorated furnished single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home has wonderful Eastern views of the Fountain & Mountain ranges.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Firerock
9524 N FOUR PEAKS Way
9524 North Four Peaks Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
6143 sqft
Grand scale entertaining is simple in this spectacular mansion which offers breathtaking panoramic city, golf course, mountain and sunset views from the pool, spa, patios, putting green and every room.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14256 N BOXWOOD Lane
14256 Boxwood Lane East, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
967 sqft
Outdoor living at it's finest-nice private court yard patio. Everything NEW-Furnished.Travertine,granite,wood stairs,new bathrooms & fixtures,stainless appliances - modern & super nice.Comfy beds,One King one queen & pull out sofa.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16336 E Arrow Dr. A
16336 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
FURNISHED Condo RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautiful condo with views and very private, back is fenced and backs to wash, with 2 bedroom 2 bath & has1/2 bath
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17018 E Monterey
17018 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
9215 N Broken Bow --
9215 Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2059 sqft
FEB, MARCH & APRIL NEWLY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Luxury Furnished rental home in the amazing city of Fountain Hills! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, cozy fireplace, softly filtered light throughout and an open floor
