apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 AM
70 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3364 sqft
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
39744 N HIGH NOON Way
39744 North High Noon Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2826 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4319 sqft
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style
1 of 31
Last updated July 2 at 05:41pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
3761 West Wayne Lane
3761 West Wayne Lane, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3190 sqft
A must-see, amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anthem, including a community center with community pool! The spacious floor plan provides room to breathe and room to entertain.
Results within 1 mile of Anthem
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
4618 W COTTONTAIL Road
4618 West Cottontail Road, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Anthem Parkside! Home features open floor plan with good sized kitchen and plenty of counter space. Split master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Reverse osmosis system and water softener.
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
16 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,019
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Tramonto
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
3207 W. Languid Lane
3207 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2853 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS WITH LOFT AND OFFICE SET UP IN ONE BEDROOM. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL - 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage, Community Swimming Pool. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5911226)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
34932 N. 31st Ave.
34932 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1733 sqft
Beautiful Tramonto Home features 4, bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft on upper level and an additional 1/2 bath on the lower level. Tile and Wood flooring on main level and all wood flooring upstairs. All appliances included.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
31013 N 27TH Avenue
31013 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3950 sqft
Designed to entertain and relax. Enjoy a resort style backyard with play pool, covered patio seating, putting green, 12 seat bar-height table, grilling station, outdoor TV.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
34803 N 30th Ave
34803 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. There are beautiful mountain views and a great community to live in.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive
35401 North via Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3220 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
2905 W Languid Ln
2905 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2103 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in the desired community of Tramonto! Open concept kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has island and all stainless appliances. Covered back patio with nice back yard.
