160 Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ with pool
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive
14668 West Antelope Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1046 sqft
Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! Golf, pickle ball, clubs, crafts, pools, and tons of other things to do! Very nice, just the right size for your seasonal rental. Everything you need, home away from home.
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12423 W AURORA Drive
12423 West Aurora Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2257 sqft
*Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with over 2200 SQ.
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
18214 N Alyssum Drive
18214 Alyssum Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2430 sqft
INCREDIBLE RENTAL!! FURNISHED LONGER TERM RENTAL IN SUN CITY WEST! 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS SLEEPS 9! PRIVATE FRONT COURTYARD, SCREENED-IN TILED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SPARKLING BLUE POOL WITH HOT-TUB AND GAZEBO! BUILT IN GAS GRILL AND FIRE PIT.
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
2 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
21539 N CASA ROYALE Drive
21539 North Casa Royale Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1409 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing $6500 ~ Summer Season Pricing $2800 ~ All other months rates will vary.
1 Unit Available
Corte Bella Country Club
12930 W MICHELTORENA Drive
12930 West Micheltorena Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
Move in ready - Arcada model in Corte Bella in Sun City. This is a 45+ gated/guarded community, with numerous amenities including recreation center, fitness room, pool, spa and golf course. 2 bedroom/2 bath with den.
1 Unit Available
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
442 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017).
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
1 Unit Available
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14
14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
15360 W SIERRA VISTA Drive
15360 West Sierra Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2077 sqft
RATES ARE AS FOLLOWS: JAN-APRIL $3,800, MAY-SEPTEMBER $2,500 AND OCT-DEC $3,000.00...Welcome to the this beautiful furnished seasonal rental.
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
110 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
30 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
13 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
21 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.
