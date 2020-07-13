/
apartments with pool
175 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with pool
Mountain Shadow Resort
5635 E LINCOLN Drive
5635 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2389 sqft
Exclusive, charming and prestigious. Mid-century modern home located in Arizona's most sought after and desirable town, Paradise Valley.
5145 N 71ST Place
5145 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3511 sqft
CLASSIC CUSTOM HOME SITUATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERING AN ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT.
6001 E DONNA Circle
6001 East Donna Circle, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
6178 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
9433 N 57TH Street
9433 North 57th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$9,700
5377 sqft
: Welcome to paradise in this highly desirable area of Paradise Valley....Stunning contemporary architectural design and remaster of this PV dream home by architect Andy Gramlin.
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road
4520 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3477 sqft
Experience ''Town and Country'' at its best! With captivating full views of Camelback Mountain, this spacious home is comfortably situated on a private elevated 0.
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
5148 sqft
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive
5761 North Casa Blanca Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
7364 sqft
Luxury unfolding at every turn, sprawling 7400sqft,purely decadent gem! Plush furnishings, fine linens,very special home built w/the finest luxury details appreciated by those even with the most discerning eye.
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr
6502 North Lost Dutchman Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 FAMOUS CAMEO ESTATES IN PARADISE VALLEY! - Property Id: 268729 GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Paradise Valley luxury estate is the best location & amenity combination!! Recently renovated with no expense spared.
4228 E Highlands Dr
4228 North Highlands Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8000 sqft
MODERN MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - INFINITE VIEWS! - Property Id: 274602 Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix.
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
11001 sqft
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
10049 sqft
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.
Finisterre
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
11161 sqft
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain.
5015 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road
5015 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5074 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
8531 N 49TH Street
8531 North 49th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6832 sqft
Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues.
4726 E LINCOLN Drive
4726 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2940 sqft
Want to be near all the action while relaxing in your own private oasis and being inspired by Camelback? If so read on...
5700 E MCDONALD Drive
5700 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Located on the grounds of the world famous Sanctuary Resort, this home is one of the most stunning properties in the Valley. The soft contemporary remodeled home brings a sophistication & warmth while maximizing the phenomenal views.
6700 E Meadowlark Lane
6700 East Meadowlark Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4068 sqft
Located in the heart of the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale & surrounded by mtns,resorts,golf courses,entertainment,old town Scottsdale & dining galore!Feels as if you are vacationing in the countryside but only 5 min from all the amenities the city has
9121 N 69TH Street
9121 North 69th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
6219 sqft
Come enjoy this charming 6 bed, 5 bath home in the heart of Paradise Valley. Close to Golf, Shopping and Fine dining. Excellent schools nearby, part of the coveted ''3 C's'' school district.
5909 E SOLCITO Lane
5909 East Solcito Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,804
1200 sqft
You will love this luxurious retreat in Paradise Valley! This tastefully decorated & private 2 bedroom Casita sits peacefully nestled against Camelback Mountain, where you will be in a constant embrace of it's most stunning views.
6316 E KEIM Drive
6316 East Keim Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
5094 sqft
$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term.
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,159
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Downtown Scottsdale
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,279
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1106 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Arcadia
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
