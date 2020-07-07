Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9402 N 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9402 N 12th Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9402 N 12th Street
9402 North 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9402 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just renovated, looks great!Enclose covered patio, washer dryer hookups, storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9402 N 12th Street have any available units?
9402 N 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9402 N 12th Street have?
Some of 9402 N 12th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9402 N 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9402 N 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 N 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9402 N 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 9402 N 12th Street offer parking?
No, 9402 N 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9402 N 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 N 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 N 12th Street have a pool?
No, 9402 N 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9402 N 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 9402 N 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 N 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 N 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College