911 E SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking

For Lease: Beautiful home on an interior cul-de-sac lot that backs to a mountain common area. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout, newer carpet, Granite counters, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light. A full-length patio out back including an elevated patio with fire pit and mountain views. The home also has a detached 150 square foot room that can be used for a studio, workouts, or office. This is an exceptional home in a great neighborhood just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the freeway. RV parking allowed behind gate.