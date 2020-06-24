All apartments in Phoenix
911 E SANDRA Terrace

911 East Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

911 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Greentrails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
For Lease: Beautiful home on an interior cul-de-sac lot that backs to a mountain common area. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout, newer carpet, Granite counters, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light. A full-length patio out back including an elevated patio with fire pit and mountain views. The home also has a detached 150 square foot room that can be used for a studio, workouts, or office. This is an exceptional home in a great neighborhood just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the freeway. RV parking allowed behind gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 E SANDRA Terrace have any available units?
911 E SANDRA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 E SANDRA Terrace have?
Some of 911 E SANDRA Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 E SANDRA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
911 E SANDRA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 E SANDRA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 911 E SANDRA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 911 E SANDRA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 911 E SANDRA Terrace offers parking.
Does 911 E SANDRA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 E SANDRA Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 E SANDRA Terrace have a pool?
No, 911 E SANDRA Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 911 E SANDRA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 911 E SANDRA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 911 E SANDRA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 E SANDRA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
