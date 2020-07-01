8931 South 40th Drive

Amenities

GREAT 4 bed / 3 bath in Montana Vista in Laveen.

The downstairs interior has neutral paint, beautiful flooring, & wood shutters. The living room has built-in shelving & wood blinds. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, black appliances, & a desk area adjacent to the refrigerator. The kitchen also has a walk-through "butler pantry" with adjacent cabinets leading into a formal dining room. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate tub & shower, & a large walk-in closet. The backyard has a small covered patio, grassy area, pool & hot tub. Landscaping and pool service included! The community has a playground, parks, & trails! This home is close to South Mountain Park & Aguila Golf Course. It has a three-car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, with owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



