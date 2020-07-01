All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

8931 South 40th Drive

8931 South 40th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8931 South 40th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Montana Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
GREAT 4 bed / 3 bath in Montana Vista in Laveen.
The downstairs interior has neutral paint, beautiful flooring, & wood shutters. The living room has built-in shelving & wood blinds. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, black appliances, & a desk area adjacent to the refrigerator. The kitchen also has a walk-through "butler pantry" with adjacent cabinets leading into a formal dining room. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate tub & shower, & a large walk-in closet. The backyard has a small covered patio, grassy area, pool & hot tub. Landscaping and pool service included! The community has a playground, parks, & trails! This home is close to South Mountain Park & Aguila Golf Course. It has a three-car garage.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, with owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 South 40th Drive have any available units?
8931 South 40th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8931 South 40th Drive have?
Some of 8931 South 40th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8931 South 40th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8931 South 40th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 South 40th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8931 South 40th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8931 South 40th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8931 South 40th Drive offers parking.
Does 8931 South 40th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 South 40th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 South 40th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8931 South 40th Drive has a pool.
Does 8931 South 40th Drive have accessible units?
No, 8931 South 40th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 South 40th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 South 40th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

