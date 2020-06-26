All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8524 W ROANOKE Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

8524 W ROANOKE Avenue

8524 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8524 West Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You don't want to miss out on this charming home! 3 good sized bedrooms & 2 baths. Tile flooring on all the right places with carpet in bedrooms. Neutral colored paint, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and beautiful granite countertops. Easy to maintain landscaping. Covered patio in the backyard. Comes with Washer, Dryer and Fridge.Security Deposit: $1400 Pet Deposit: $250.00 per Pet Annual Pet Fee: $100 Admin/Move in Fee $250 Applications are done on line at http://www.azvam.com/rentals/8524-w-roanoke-ave-phoenix-az-85037-3516/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue have any available units?
8524 W ROANOKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue have?
Some of 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8524 W ROANOKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
