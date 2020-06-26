8524 W ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You don't want to miss out on this charming home! 3 good sized bedrooms & 2 baths. Tile flooring on all the right places with carpet in bedrooms. Neutral colored paint, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and kitchen. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and beautiful granite countertops. Easy to maintain landscaping. Covered patio in the backyard. Comes with Washer, Dryer and Fridge.Security Deposit: $1400 Pet Deposit: $250.00 per Pet Annual Pet Fee: $100 Admin/Move in Fee $250 Applications are done on line at http://www.azvam.com/rentals/8524-w-roanoke-ave-phoenix-az-85037-3516/