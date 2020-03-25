8424 W LEWIS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! gorgeous phoenix split level 3/2.5 townhouse with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpet, spacious kitchen area with upgraded cabinets, den/office, all bedrooms upstairs with split master, huge walk in closet, private patio, community pool, gated, 2 car garage, premium corner unit, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more!visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*