Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

8424 W LEWIS AVE

8424 West Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8424 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! gorgeous phoenix split level 3/2.5 townhouse with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpet, spacious kitchen area with upgraded cabinets, den/office, all bedrooms upstairs with split master, huge walk in closet, private patio, community pool, gated, 2 car garage, premium corner unit, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more!visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 W LEWIS AVE have any available units?
8424 W LEWIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8424 W LEWIS AVE have?
Some of 8424 W LEWIS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 W LEWIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8424 W LEWIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 W LEWIS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 W LEWIS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8424 W LEWIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8424 W LEWIS AVE offers parking.
Does 8424 W LEWIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8424 W LEWIS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 W LEWIS AVE have a pool?
Yes, 8424 W LEWIS AVE has a pool.
Does 8424 W LEWIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 8424 W LEWIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 W LEWIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 W LEWIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
