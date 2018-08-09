824 E. Morningside Dr.

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom home in the popular Turtle Run community with pool & spa! Open floor-plan with great room and good sized kitchen with white cabinets & tile counters. Private patio on lower level and walk out patio deck off master suite. Master features private bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Loft at top of stairs could make a perfect office space. The property has 2 community pools a spa, plenty of guest parking, close to restaurants, shopping and the bus line. It is centrally located, close to Hwy 17, 101 loop, 51 and the Scottsdale Mall. It has an interior laundry room, 2 assigned parking spots, new roof, the air conditioner was recently serviced. Ready for immediate move in!! NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.