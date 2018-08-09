All apartments in Phoenix
824 E. Morningside Dr.
Last updated September 14 2019

824 E. Morningside Dr.

824 East Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

824 East Morningside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Large 2 bedroom home in the popular Turtle Run community with pool & spa! Open floor-plan with great room and good sized kitchen with white cabinets & tile counters. Private patio on lower level and walk out patio deck off master suite. Master features private bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Loft at top of stairs could make a perfect office space. The property has 2 community pools a spa, plenty of guest parking, close to restaurants, shopping and the bus line. It is centrally located, close to Hwy 17, 101 loop, 51 and the Scottsdale Mall. It has an interior laundry room, 2 assigned parking spots, new roof, the air conditioner was recently serviced. Ready for immediate move in!! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 E. Morningside Dr. have any available units?
824 E. Morningside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 E. Morningside Dr. have?
Some of 824 E. Morningside Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 E. Morningside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
824 E. Morningside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 E. Morningside Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 824 E. Morningside Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 824 E. Morningside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 824 E. Morningside Dr. offers parking.
Does 824 E. Morningside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 E. Morningside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 E. Morningside Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 824 E. Morningside Dr. has a pool.
Does 824 E. Morningside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 824 E. Morningside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 824 E. Morningside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 E. Morningside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
