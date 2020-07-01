All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

822 N 3RD Avenue

822 N 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

822 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Applications no longer being accepted **Contemporary 3-story Brownstone in Roosevelt Row. This luxury townhome was built in 2015 by MetroWest Development. The owners added more upgrades and the home has been impeccably cared for. Fabulous finishes including tall ceilings, beautiful woodwork, solid doors, & more. 1st floor includes generous 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinetry & den/office. Main living floor features Kitchen, Powder Room, and expansive Living Room, Dining Area. Upstairs you will find two en suite Bedrooms. Master BR features double closet with great built-ins. Stunning Kitchen with high end Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances, Quartz counters and gas cooking. Peninsula beckons casual dining & entertaining. Nice front porch for relaxing or visiting with neighbors. Conveniently located, close to so many great restaurants & downtown culture- within WALKING distance. Easy light rail access. Very lock and leave w/ only 10 minutes to Sky Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
822 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 822 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
822 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 822 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 822 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 822 N 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 822 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 N 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 822 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 822 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 822 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 822 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

