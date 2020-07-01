822 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

**Applications no longer being accepted **Contemporary 3-story Brownstone in Roosevelt Row. This luxury townhome was built in 2015 by MetroWest Development. The owners added more upgrades and the home has been impeccably cared for. Fabulous finishes including tall ceilings, beautiful woodwork, solid doors, & more. 1st floor includes generous 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinetry & den/office. Main living floor features Kitchen, Powder Room, and expansive Living Room, Dining Area. Upstairs you will find two en suite Bedrooms. Master BR features double closet with great built-ins. Stunning Kitchen with high end Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances, Quartz counters and gas cooking. Peninsula beckons casual dining & entertaining. Nice front porch for relaxing or visiting with neighbors. Conveniently located, close to so many great restaurants & downtown culture- within WALKING distance. Easy light rail access. Very lock and leave w/ only 10 minutes to Sky Harbor.