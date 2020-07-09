All apartments in Phoenix
817 W CORAL GABLES Drive

817 West Coral Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 West Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Gorgeous home in desirable Moon Valley community. Recently remodeled with custom interior and exterior paint as well as handsome hardwood floors. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining inside or outside. Beautiful french doors open to back patio with pavers and built in BBQ. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive have any available units?
817 W CORAL GABLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive have?
Some of 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 W CORAL GABLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive is pet friendly.
Does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive offer parking?
No, 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive have a pool?
No, 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 W CORAL GABLES Drive has units with dishwashers.

