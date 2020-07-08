Move in Ready! Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great location. Very spacious home which includes nice stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer. Covered parking and community pool. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8047 N 31ST Drive have any available units?
8047 N 31ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8047 N 31ST Drive have?
Some of 8047 N 31ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8047 N 31ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8047 N 31ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.