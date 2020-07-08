All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 29 2020

8047 N 31ST Drive

8047 North 31st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8047 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move in Ready! Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great location. Very spacious home which includes nice stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer. Covered parking and community pool. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8047 N 31ST Drive have any available units?
8047 N 31ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8047 N 31ST Drive have?
Some of 8047 N 31ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8047 N 31ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8047 N 31ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8047 N 31ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8047 N 31ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8047 N 31ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8047 N 31ST Drive offers parking.
Does 8047 N 31ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8047 N 31ST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8047 N 31ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8047 N 31ST Drive has a pool.
Does 8047 N 31ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 8047 N 31ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8047 N 31ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8047 N 31ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

