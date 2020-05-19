Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Live a life of luxury and leisure at The Grove Deer Valley apartments in Phoenix, AZ. The Grove is the best choice if you’re looking for an apartment to rent in Phoenix. Conveniently located in the Deer Valley neighborhood, The Grove is part of a continuously evolving residential area in Phoenix. Our apartment has easy access to the I-17 and the Agua Fria Freeway, close to the ASU West Campus, Arrowhead Mall, as well as plenty of fabulous restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. The I-17 and the Loop 101 will make your daily commute a stress-free experience, plus you have public transportation available if you don’t want to steer through the rush-hour traffic.



The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge