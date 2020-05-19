All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Grove Deer Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Grove Deer Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Grove Deer Valley

Open Now until 6pm
15645 N 35th Ave · (602) 497-0576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15645 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0207 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 0366 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0272 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 0325 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grove Deer Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Live a life of luxury and leisure at The Grove Deer Valley apartments in Phoenix, AZ. The Grove is the best choice if you’re looking for an apartment to rent in Phoenix. Conveniently located in the Deer Valley neighborhood, The Grove is part of a continuously evolving residential area in Phoenix. Our apartment has easy access to the I-17 and the Agua Fria Freeway, close to the ASU West Campus, Arrowhead Mall, as well as plenty of fabulous restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. The I-17 and the Loop 101 will make your daily commute a stress-free experience, plus you have public transportation available if you don’t want to steer through the rush-hour traffic.

The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grove Deer Valley have any available units?
Grove Deer Valley has 8 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Grove Deer Valley have?
Some of Grove Deer Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grove Deer Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Grove Deer Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grove Deer Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Grove Deer Valley is pet friendly.
Does Grove Deer Valley offer parking?
Yes, Grove Deer Valley offers parking.
Does Grove Deer Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grove Deer Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grove Deer Valley have a pool?
Yes, Grove Deer Valley has a pool.
Does Grove Deer Valley have accessible units?
No, Grove Deer Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Grove Deer Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grove Deer Valley has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Grove Deer Valley?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity