Phoenix, AZ
8033 N 32ND Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

8033 N 32ND Avenue

8033 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8033 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Perfect, move-in-ready, corner lot across from the pool and borders the common area! This townhouse in pristine condition. Spacious family room and dining room. Two large split bedrooms plus a spacious open Den. The kitchen provides custom overhead lighting, rich, custom cabinetry, pantry, and stainless-steel appliance. Enjoy the privacy of a private brick paved back patio which leads out to your 3 covered parking spots along with an additional large Shed for storage. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Sorry no cats. Please call for other pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 N 32ND Avenue have any available units?
8033 N 32ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 N 32ND Avenue have?
Some of 8033 N 32ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 N 32ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8033 N 32ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 N 32ND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 N 32ND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8033 N 32ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8033 N 32ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 8033 N 32ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 N 32ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 N 32ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8033 N 32ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 8033 N 32ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8033 N 32ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 N 32ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 N 32ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
