All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8018 West Cordes Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8018 West Cordes Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

8018 West Cordes Road

8018 West Cordes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8018 West Cordes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This huge, picture perfect 4 bed 3 bath home has everything you will need! You are welcomed with soaring ceilings, chandeliers and beautiful views from the inside out. This is the ideal home to settle into, be proud to have and truly make your own. This home has recently been renovated to include brand new flooring, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. There are so many stunning additions to the list of things to love such as granite counter tops, white cabinetry, very modern and ideal layout, huge backyard and so much more! Come see this home and let it speak for itself!

Washer/dryer hook ups available.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 West Cordes Road have any available units?
8018 West Cordes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8018 West Cordes Road have?
Some of 8018 West Cordes Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 West Cordes Road currently offering any rent specials?
8018 West Cordes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 West Cordes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8018 West Cordes Road is pet friendly.
Does 8018 West Cordes Road offer parking?
No, 8018 West Cordes Road does not offer parking.
Does 8018 West Cordes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 West Cordes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 West Cordes Road have a pool?
No, 8018 West Cordes Road does not have a pool.
Does 8018 West Cordes Road have accessible units?
No, 8018 West Cordes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 West Cordes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8018 West Cordes Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College