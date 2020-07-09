8018 West Cordes Road

Amenities

This huge, picture perfect 4 bed 3 bath home has everything you will need! You are welcomed with soaring ceilings, chandeliers and beautiful views from the inside out. This is the ideal home to settle into, be proud to have and truly make your own. This home has recently been renovated to include brand new flooring, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. There are so many stunning additions to the list of things to love such as granite counter tops, white cabinetry, very modern and ideal layout, huge backyard and so much more! Come see this home and let it speak for itself!



Washer/dryer hook ups available.



