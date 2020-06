Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

BEAUTIFULY REMODLED 2BD 3BA TOWNHOUSE FEATURES GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS 2 MASTER SUITES BOTH WITH FULL BATHROOMS THAT HAVE BEE UPDATED. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE - DINING AREA- NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT!! PATIO WITH PAVERS FOR A RELAXING PLACE TO HAVE MORNING COFFEE! NEAR LA FITNESS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE!!