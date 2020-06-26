738 E Glenhaven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home NEW fixtures and tile throughout the downstairs, with ceiling fans, a family room, a formal living room & dining room. The kitchen has an island and breakfast nook. There is one-bedroom downstairs and three upstairs. The master suite has a sitting room or office area with a great balcony to enjoy the AMAZING mountain views. The master bathroom has his and her sinks and a separate tub and shower. The backyard has just been re-done with pavers. A great area to entertain, enjoy the view and relax. Washer and Dryer included. Pets upon owner approval. Call, text or email Tracy Blackmon, Realtor / Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677, tblackmon@blackhawkpmr.com