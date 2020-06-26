All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

738 E Glenhaven Dr

738 East Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

738 East Glenhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home NEW fixtures and tile throughout the downstairs, with ceiling fans, a family room, a formal living room & dining room. The kitchen has an island and breakfast nook. There is one-bedroom downstairs and three upstairs. The master suite has a sitting room or office area with a great balcony to enjoy the AMAZING mountain views. The master bathroom has his and her sinks and a separate tub and shower. The backyard has just been re-done with pavers. A great area to entertain, enjoy the view and relax. Washer and Dryer included. Pets upon owner approval. Call, text or email Tracy Blackmon, Realtor / Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677, tblackmon@blackhawkpmr.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 E Glenhaven Dr have any available units?
738 E Glenhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 E Glenhaven Dr have?
Some of 738 E Glenhaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 E Glenhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
738 E Glenhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 E Glenhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 E Glenhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 738 E Glenhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 738 E Glenhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 738 E Glenhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 E Glenhaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 E Glenhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 738 E Glenhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 738 E Glenhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 738 E Glenhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 738 E Glenhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 E Glenhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
