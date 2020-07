Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Vaulted ceilings in he main areas and master bedroom. Gorgeous back yard with fence to a common area. Back yard has a covered patio with an extended paver patio, pergola, misting system & artificial turf. HVAC new in 2016. Kitchen features double ovens, microwave, plant shelves, pantry and plenty of counter top space. Master has separate shower and tub. Separate laundry room. ***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee***