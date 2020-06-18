All apartments in Phoenix
72 W Lewis Ave

72 West Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

72 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Absolutely charming 2B/1B historic Willow District home! Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Phoenix, less than 1/4 mile to light rail. Citrus trees frame the front lawn leading to the brick patio courtyard. Updated throughout while keeping the historic character. Original hardwood floors. Kitchen updated with Viking range, custom cabinets (added to original cabinets), and butcher block counter tops. Lovely fixtures and finishes throughout the interior including an Arizona room-porch. Backyard features salt water pool, lush landscaping, and detached workshop/studio. This house also has an old fashioned cellar for added storage. Pool and landscaping maintenance included in rent. Offered through Property Frameworks- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent Ty Green for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 W Lewis Ave have any available units?
72 W Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 W Lewis Ave have?
Some of 72 W Lewis Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 W Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
72 W Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 W Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 72 W Lewis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 72 W Lewis Ave offer parking?
No, 72 W Lewis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 72 W Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 W Lewis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 W Lewis Ave have a pool?
Yes, 72 W Lewis Ave has a pool.
Does 72 W Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 72 W Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 72 W Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 W Lewis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

