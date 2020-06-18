72 W Lewis Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Absolutely charming 2B/1B historic Willow District home! Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Phoenix, less than 1/4 mile to light rail. Citrus trees frame the front lawn leading to the brick patio courtyard. Updated throughout while keeping the historic character. Original hardwood floors. Kitchen updated with Viking range, custom cabinets (added to original cabinets), and butcher block counter tops. Lovely fixtures and finishes throughout the interior including an Arizona room-porch. Backyard features salt water pool, lush landscaping, and detached workshop/studio. This house also has an old fashioned cellar for added storage. Pool and landscaping maintenance included in rent. Offered through Property Frameworks- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent Ty Green for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!