7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard

Amenities
Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle at Optima Kierland! This unfurnished one-bedroom contemporary condo is next to high-end shopping, restaurants & entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Take in the city & mountain views! Bosch appliances, gas cooktop, quartz counters, Kohler fixtures, and automated window shades. This is a stunning high-rise property with world class amenities include: rooftop lap pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen, firepits, hot tub, steam room, massage room, 1600 sq. ft. fitness center, game room, golf simulator & putting green, indoor basketball & squash court, club room with kitchen, coffee bar, Zen garden and much more. Owner pays HOA which covers water, gas, waste, and cable. Includes a storage unit and garaged parking space. Upscale living at its finest!