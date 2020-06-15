7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard

Amenities

putting green dishwasher garage gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym game room parking pool putting green garage hot tub sauna

Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle at Optima Kierland! This unfurnished one-bedroom contemporary condo is next to high-end shopping, restaurants & entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Take in the city & mountain views! Bosch appliances, gas cooktop, quartz counters, Kohler fixtures, and automated window shades. This is a stunning high-rise property with world class amenities include: rooftop lap pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen, firepits, hot tub, steam room, massage room, 1600 sq. ft. fitness center, game room, golf simulator & putting green, indoor basketball & squash court, club room with kitchen, coffee bar, Zen garden and much more. Owner pays HOA which covers water, gas, waste, and cable. Includes a storage unit and garaged parking space. Upscale living at its finest!