Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:19 AM

7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard

7120 E Kierland Blvd · (480) 262-7839
Location

7120 E Kierland Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle at Optima Kierland! This unfurnished one-bedroom contemporary condo is next to high-end shopping, restaurants & entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Take in the city & mountain views! Bosch appliances, gas cooktop, quartz counters, Kohler fixtures, and automated window shades. This is a stunning high-rise property with world class amenities include: rooftop lap pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen, firepits, hot tub, steam room, massage room, 1600 sq. ft. fitness center, game room, golf simulator & putting green, indoor basketball & squash court, club room with kitchen, coffee bar, Zen garden and much more. Owner pays HOA which covers water, gas, waste, and cable. Includes a storage unit and garaged parking space. Upscale living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard have any available units?
7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard have?
Some of 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 E KIERLAND Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
