All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7043 E HEARN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7043 E HEARN Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7043 E HEARN Road

7043 East Hearn Road · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7043 East Hearn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED. Located within walking distance of Scottsdale's Kierland District and the ever popular Scottsdale Airpark, this home is located in a quiet neighborhood yet provides easy access to Scottsdale's greatest attractions and world class events. Barrett Jackson, The Arabian Horse Show, Arizona Bike Week, TCP, Spring Training, fine dining and high-end shopping are at your fingertips while Old Town Scottsdale is just minutes away.Combining the southwestern characteristics of classic Scottsdale with contemporary furnishings brings a unique vibe to the home while the resort style backyard with outdoor dining, heated pool, hot tub and ample seating provide plenty of space for entertaining and serves as a delightful atmosphere for both families and friends. Inside you'll find 2 master suites and two additional guest bedrooms all equipped with top rated memory foam mattresses and with unique and independently designed styles. Each master bedroom features a fully equipped HDTV, internet and comfortable contemporary furnishings while the rest of the home is filled with life and energy yet brings a comfortable homeyness that guests truly enjoy. HEAT PUMP ELECTRIC POOL HEATER EXTRA FEE. $400 Per Week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7043 E HEARN Road have any available units?
7043 E HEARN Road has a unit available for $6,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7043 E HEARN Road have?
Some of 7043 E HEARN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7043 E HEARN Road currently offering any rent specials?
7043 E HEARN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 E HEARN Road pet-friendly?
No, 7043 E HEARN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7043 E HEARN Road offer parking?
Yes, 7043 E HEARN Road does offer parking.
Does 7043 E HEARN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 E HEARN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 E HEARN Road have a pool?
Yes, 7043 E HEARN Road has a pool.
Does 7043 E HEARN Road have accessible units?
No, 7043 E HEARN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 E HEARN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7043 E HEARN Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7043 E HEARN Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity