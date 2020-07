7014 S 70TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

VERY NICE 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME! BEAUTIFUL TROPICAL TREES IN FRONT YARD! DIAGONALLY LAYED TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES! FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS! BEAUTIFUL NEUTRAL MAPLE CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND UNDER MOUNTED KITCHEN SINK! KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES AND CANNED LIGHTING! LARGE KITCHEN PANTRY! NICE SIZED LOFT UPSTAIRS FOR GAME OR MOVIE ROOM! LARGE MASTER WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, DUAL SINKS AND MORE! NICE BACKYARD WITH PLENTY OF MATURE TREES, LARGE COVERED PATIO AND MORE!