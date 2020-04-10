Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6657 N 27TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6657 N 27TH Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6657 N 27TH Avenue
6657 North 27th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6657 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Amenities
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further! This great 2BR/1BA unit is on the ground level with only one common wall. Additional storage available in the shared garage. This one won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have any available units?
6657 N 27TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have?
Some of 6657 N 27TH Avenue's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6657 N 27TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6657 N 27TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 N 27TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6657 N 27TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College