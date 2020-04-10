All apartments in Phoenix
6657 N 27TH Avenue
6657 N 27TH Avenue

6657 North 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6657 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Look no further! This great 2BR/1BA unit is on the ground level with only one common wall. Additional storage available in the shared garage. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have any available units?
6657 N 27TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have?
Some of 6657 N 27TH Avenue's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 N 27TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6657 N 27TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 N 27TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6657 N 27TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 N 27TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6657 N 27TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
