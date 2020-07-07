All apartments in Phoenix
6640 S 44th Pl
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

6640 S 44th Pl

6640 South 44th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6640 South 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ponderosa Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5ddca4083 ---- Remodeled home, spacious backyard with a large pool. A lot of custom built features in this house make it a special find. Centrally located near multiple freeways gets you access to everything. Located across the street from a new elementary school, minutes from parks, AZ Mills Mall and golf courses. Take the time to check this out!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 S 44th Pl have any available units?
6640 S 44th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6640 S 44th Pl have?
Some of 6640 S 44th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 S 44th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6640 S 44th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 S 44th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6640 S 44th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6640 S 44th Pl offer parking?
No, 6640 S 44th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6640 S 44th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6640 S 44th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 S 44th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6640 S 44th Pl has a pool.
Does 6640 S 44th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6640 S 44th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 S 44th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6640 S 44th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

