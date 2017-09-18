All apartments in Phoenix
6601 West Weldon Avenue
6601 West Weldon Avenue

6601 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6601 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home located near the Cartwright Elementary School District and the Phoenix Union High School District. The garage was converted into the 4th and 5th bedrooms. Square footage only shows 952 but the home is closer to 1300. Nice eat-in kitchen with custom tile, all appliances, and lots of counter space. Large back yard with covered patio. Come check this one out! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information. This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if you are looking for the rent to own option or a cash purchase.

***This RENT-TO-OWN home is renting for $1,195 per month with $5,000 down. Cash price is $197,500. Our rent to own program is a 2-year lease with an option to purchase the home at any time during the lease at a set price. The $5,000 down will go towards the down payment when you exercise the option to purchase. We work with all types of credit and can also help with credit repair. Check out our web site at www.AZinvest.org to fill out an application or to view all of our available rent to own homes!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 West Weldon Avenue have any available units?
6601 West Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 West Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 6601 West Weldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 West Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6601 West Weldon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 West Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 West Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6601 West Weldon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6601 West Weldon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6601 West Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 West Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 West Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 6601 West Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6601 West Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6601 West Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 West Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 West Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
