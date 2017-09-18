6601 West Weldon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home located near the Cartwright Elementary School District and the Phoenix Union High School District. The garage was converted into the 4th and 5th bedrooms. Square footage only shows 952 but the home is closer to 1300. Nice eat-in kitchen with custom tile, all appliances, and lots of counter space. Large back yard with covered patio. Come check this one out! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information. This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if you are looking for the rent to own option or a cash purchase.



***This RENT-TO-OWN home is renting for $1,195 per month with $5,000 down. Cash price is $197,500. Our rent to own program is a 2-year lease with an option to purchase the home at any time during the lease at a set price. The $5,000 down will go towards the down payment when you exercise the option to purchase. We work with all types of credit and can also help with credit repair. Check out our web site at www.AZinvest.org to fill out an application or to view all of our available rent to own homes!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.