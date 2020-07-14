All apartments in Phoenix
6526 S 4TH Street
6526 S 4TH Street

6526 S 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

6526 S 4th St, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
NEWLY BUILT ....Beautiful, move-in ready 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Gated community of Heritage at Alta Vista. Stunning kitchen features granite counters & Stainless Steel . Extensive master suite with fabulous bathroom, over-sized shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. All the bedrooms are very spacious & the living areas are nice & open. Also includes Washer/Dryer. Beautiful city park and large public pool opposite to community. Gorgeous mountain views from the covered patio & a great location...don't wait to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 S 4TH Street have any available units?
6526 S 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 S 4TH Street have?
Some of 6526 S 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 S 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6526 S 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 S 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6526 S 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6526 S 4TH Street offer parking?
No, 6526 S 4TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6526 S 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6526 S 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 S 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6526 S 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 6526 S 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6526 S 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 S 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 S 4TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
