Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6510 N 3RD Avenue

6510 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6510 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy North Central Corridor Living!This three-bedroom single story townhome has been renovated from top to bottom. Kitchen upgrades include new cabinetry (self-closing), granite counter tops, stacked tile back splash and stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms have new granite-top vanities with white vessel sinks, mosaic tile accents and chrome fixtures. The entire space has new wood-grain tile flooring, multi-panel interior door, hardware & fixtures. Redesigned closets, ceiling fans and Low-E dual pane windows are additional benefits to this townhome. This home is nestled within a garden community steps away from the Murphy's Bridle Path (Central Ave and Maryland Ave), Madison Meadows and All Saints schools. Minutes away from award winning restaurants, shopping, downtown entertainment, and much more!
Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
6510 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 6510 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6510 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6510 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6510 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 6510 N 3RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6510 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 N 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 6510 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6510 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6510 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
