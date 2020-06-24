6510 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy North Central Corridor Living!This three-bedroom single story townhome has been renovated from top to bottom. Kitchen upgrades include new cabinetry (self-closing), granite counter tops, stacked tile back splash and stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms have new granite-top vanities with white vessel sinks, mosaic tile accents and chrome fixtures. The entire space has new wood-grain tile flooring, multi-panel interior door, hardware & fixtures. Redesigned closets, ceiling fans and Low-E dual pane windows are additional benefits to this townhome. This home is nestled within a garden community steps away from the Murphy's Bridle Path (Central Ave and Maryland Ave), Madison Meadows and All Saints schools. Minutes away from award winning restaurants, shopping, downtown entertainment, and much more!

Schedule a tour today!