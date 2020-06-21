6444 West Fairmount Avenue

Amenities
Come Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home off of Indian School & 67th Ave! No HOA! Brand new kitchen, bathroom, all new windows, ceiling fans, lighting, water heater, fresh interior and exterior paint, tile flooring throughout, and on a cul-de-sac. The refrigerator will be supplied at move-in. It has a large backyard and RV gate. Carport has been enclosed for extra living space.
To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,593.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.