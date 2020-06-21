All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:40 AM

6444 West Fairmount Avenue

6444 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6444 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunset Knoll

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Come Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home off of Indian School & 67th Ave! No HOA! Brand new kitchen, bathroom, all new windows, ceiling fans, lighting, water heater, fresh interior and exterior paint, tile flooring throughout, and on a cul-de-sac. The refrigerator will be supplied at move-in. It has a large backyard and RV gate. Carport has been enclosed for extra living space.

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,593.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
6444 West Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 6444 West Fairmount Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 West Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6444 West Fairmount Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 West Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6444 West Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6444 West Fairmount Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 West Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 6444 West Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6444 West Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 West Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6444 West Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
