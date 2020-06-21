6444 West Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single level home off of Indian School & 67th Ave! No HOA! Brand new kitchen, bathroom, all new windows, ceiling fans, lighting, water heater, fresh interior and exterior paint, tile flooring throughout, and on a cul-de-sac. The refrigerator will be supplied at move-in. It has a large backyard and RV gate. Carport has been enclosed for extra living space.



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,593.75, Available Now

