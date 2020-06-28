All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:50 PM

6425 E PARADISE Lane

6425 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6425 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Furnished or unfurnished this is a Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2-story home, 3 car garage, fenced pool, Above ground spa, kids play set, covered patio and grass area in the back. Beautiful Travertine flooring throughout home with neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Upgraded, bright kitchen has granite countertops. Home includes washer/dryer and fridge. Rent includes pool service and landscaping service. The home is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter, also close to parks and schools. NO cats or dogs allowed. Assistive animals only please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
6425 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 6425 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6425 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 E PARADISE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6425 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6425 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 6425 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6425 E PARADISE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6425 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 6425 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6425 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
