6425 E PARADISE Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Furnished or unfurnished this is a Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2-story home, 3 car garage, fenced pool, Above ground spa, kids play set, covered patio and grass area in the back. Beautiful Travertine flooring throughout home with neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Upgraded, bright kitchen has granite countertops. Home includes washer/dryer and fridge. Rent includes pool service and landscaping service. The home is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter, also close to parks and schools. NO cats or dogs allowed. Assistive animals only please.