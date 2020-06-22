6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail

Amenities

Lovely and Spacious 4 bedroom home in mountainside subdivision*Majestic Mountain views from the backyard,especially from the HUGE upstairs master bedroom and walk out deck*Open floor plan with fireplace in family room, open to kitchen and breakfast room*Wood and Tile floors*Granite counters and rich cabinetry*Large,formal dining room*Great location,can walk to multiple grocery stores/restaurants/etc.*Beautiful/green/lush landscaping complete the Picture*Large/grass backyard with those mountain views*