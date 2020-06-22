All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail

6326 West Buckskin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6326 West Buckskin Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Lovely and Spacious 4 bedroom home in mountainside subdivision*Majestic Mountain views from the backyard,especially from the HUGE upstairs master bedroom and walk out deck*Open floor plan with fireplace in family room, open to kitchen and breakfast room*Wood and Tile floors*Granite counters and rich cabinetry*Large,formal dining room*Great location,can walk to multiple grocery stores/restaurants/etc.*Beautiful/green/lush landscaping complete the Picture*Large/grass backyard with those mountain views*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail have any available units?
6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail have?
Some of 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail does offer parking.
Does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail have a pool?
No, 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail have accessible units?
No, 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 W BUCKSKIN Trail has units with dishwashers.
