Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6294 W. Wolf St.

6294 West Wolf Street · No Longer Available
Location

6294 West Wolf Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom + Den property with pool in Maryvale! Great location close to restaurants & shopping! Home is in great condition with over-sized tile flooring, separate living & family rooms, and open kitchen with stainless steel oven. Huge backyard with covered patio, fenced pool & yard!! Ready for immediate move in! Up to 2 pets under 20 lbs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6294 W. Wolf St. have any available units?
6294 W. Wolf St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6294 W. Wolf St. have?
Some of 6294 W. Wolf St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6294 W. Wolf St. currently offering any rent specials?
6294 W. Wolf St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6294 W. Wolf St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6294 W. Wolf St. is pet friendly.
Does 6294 W. Wolf St. offer parking?
No, 6294 W. Wolf St. does not offer parking.
Does 6294 W. Wolf St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6294 W. Wolf St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6294 W. Wolf St. have a pool?
Yes, 6294 W. Wolf St. has a pool.
Does 6294 W. Wolf St. have accessible units?
No, 6294 W. Wolf St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6294 W. Wolf St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6294 W. Wolf St. does not have units with dishwashers.

