6294 W. Wolf St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom + Den property with pool in Maryvale! Great location close to restaurants & shopping! Home is in great condition with over-sized tile flooring, separate living & family rooms, and open kitchen with stainless steel oven. Huge backyard with covered patio, fenced pool & yard!! Ready for immediate move in! Up to 2 pets under 20 lbs will be considered.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.