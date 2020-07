Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher in unit laundry ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool cc payments garage package receiving cats allowed e-payments putting green volleyball court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Follow the path to your dream lifestyle at Carlyle Townhomes, where the South Mountain Preserve provides an awe-inspiring backdrop for the Spanish-style architecture of the homes in this community. Vast greenspaces and tree-lined sidewalks create a serene setting reminiscent of an upscale beachfront resort. A variety of well-appointed townhomes and indulgent amenities contribute to the vacation-like experience you will have as a member of this community. Reserve your space in Phoenix, AZ’s most sought-after neighborhood, and rent your next Ahwatukee home at Carlyle Townhomes today.