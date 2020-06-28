AMAZING BILTMORE CONDO IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEX. SECOND STORY UNIT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. This great unit at Biltmore Courts. This unit has been lovingly maintained and upgraded. The current owner loved spending time on the patio - north facing toward Piestewa peak. Spectacular wood flooring in the dining room & living room. A wood fire flickering in this room is both relaxing and inspiring - grab a book or write one from in front of this fire! Great sized bedrooms & baths make this floorplan highly desirable. This particular unit is extremely well-located within the complex. Quick and easy extra parking spaces right near the unit . Admin fee $299 with executed lease agreement. 2.3% Phoenix sales tax added to lease amount. LEASE RATE NEGOTIABLE BASED ON LENGTH OF LEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6236 N 30TH Place have any available units?
6236 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 6236 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6236 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.