Phoenix, AZ
6236 N 30TH Place
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

6236 N 30TH Place

6236 N 30th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6236 N 30th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING BILTMORE CONDO IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEX. SECOND STORY UNIT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. This great unit at Biltmore Courts. This unit has been lovingly maintained and upgraded. The current owner loved spending time on the patio - north facing toward Piestewa peak. Spectacular wood flooring in the dining room & living room. A wood fire flickering in this room is both relaxing and inspiring - grab a book or write one from in front of this fire! Great sized bedrooms & baths make this floorplan highly desirable. This particular unit is extremely well-located within the complex. Quick and easy extra parking spaces right near the unit . Admin fee $299 with executed lease agreement. 2.3% Phoenix sales tax added to lease amount. LEASE RATE NEGOTIABLE BASED ON LENGTH OF LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 N 30TH Place have any available units?
6236 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 6236 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6236 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6236 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6236 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6236 N 30TH Place offers parking.
Does 6236 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 N 30TH Place have a pool?
No, 6236 N 30TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6236 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6236 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6236 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
