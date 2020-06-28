6236 N 30TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AMAZING BILTMORE CONDO IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEX. SECOND STORY UNIT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. This great unit at Biltmore Courts. This unit has been lovingly maintained and upgraded. The current owner loved spending time on the patio - north facing toward Piestewa peak. Spectacular wood flooring in the dining room & living room. A wood fire flickering in this room is both relaxing and inspiring - grab a book or write one from in front of this fire! Great sized bedrooms & baths make this floorplan highly desirable. This particular unit is extremely well-located within the complex. Quick and easy extra parking spaces right near the unit . Admin fee $299 with executed lease agreement. 2.3% Phoenix sales tax added to lease amount. LEASE RATE NEGOTIABLE BASED ON LENGTH OF LEASE.