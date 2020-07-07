6226 S 2nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 1BA home sits just minutes from City park and schools on a secluded cul de sac. Great curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, covered carport and extra storage room!



Inside you'll find new paint throughout, ceiling fans and blinds to help keep cool, large living room and spacious eat in kitchen with brand new cabinetry (appliances installed prior to move in). Each bedroom is nicely sized and the hall bath features an upgrade with new vanity and custom tile surround shower.



The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with large lot and patio slab. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500