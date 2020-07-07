All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6226 S 2nd St
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

6226 S 2nd St

6226 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6226 South 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 1BA home sits just minutes from City park and schools on a secluded cul de sac. Great curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, covered carport and extra storage room!

Inside you'll find new paint throughout, ceiling fans and blinds to help keep cool, large living room and spacious eat in kitchen with brand new cabinetry (appliances installed prior to move in). Each bedroom is nicely sized and the hall bath features an upgrade with new vanity and custom tile surround shower.

The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with large lot and patio slab. APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 S 2nd St have any available units?
6226 S 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 S 2nd St have?
Some of 6226 S 2nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 S 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6226 S 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 S 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 S 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 6226 S 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6226 S 2nd St offers parking.
Does 6226 S 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 S 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 S 2nd St have a pool?
No, 6226 S 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 6226 S 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 6226 S 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 S 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 S 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

