6146 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue

This furnished studio with full size kitchen +1 car garage is perfect for an elderly independent individual or couple. It is located on a one acre lot in Paradise Valley, and is attached to a residential Assisted Living home in the prime location of 85253. The amenities include but are not limited to: utilities, cable, internet, and a separate A/C. Not only does it provide the privacy of a luxurious furnished studio, but if offers the comfort of knowing our caregiver staff is on the premises. The property with a private entrance, patio and garage also includes access to all common areas, with the opportunity to interact with other elderly individuals.